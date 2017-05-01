Twenty-First Century Fox in talks with Blackstone to buy Tribune

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Twenty-First Century Fox, Blackstone and Tribune Media could not be immediately reached for comment. The Financial Times first reported the negotiations.
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F