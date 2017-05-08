UPDATE 4-Sinclair Broadcast nears deal for Tribune Media

(Adds context to paragraph on Fox, adds most recent Starboard
By Liana B. Baker and Jessica Toonkel
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is
nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to
$4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest
U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar
with the matter.
A potential deal for Tribune, first reported by Reuters,
could come as soon as Monday, just weeks after the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission voted to reverse a 2016 decision that
limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can
buy.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, named by President Donald Trump in
January, is planning to take a new look at the current overall
limit on companies owning stations serving no more than 39
percent of U.S. television households.
Still, a combined Tribune and Sinclair could surpass this
cap and face some regulatory challenges which could result in
divestitures, analysts said.
The combination of Sinclair and Tribune would be a
competitive blow to Fox because the added scale would give
Sinclair more leverage in negotiations to carry Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc's local networks. Together the
companies would own a large chunk of Fox broadcast affiliates
around the country.
Fox Networks Group Chairman Peter Rice said at the Milken
Institute Global Conference last week that Fox was looking to
buy Tribune Media because "having more scale and more control of
distribution is important."
Twenty-First Century Fox was in talks with Blackstone Group
LP last week about submitting an offer to buy Tribune
Media, sources said at the time. Nexstar Media Group Inc also
considered an acquisition of Tribune Media, sources have
previously said.
Fox never submitted a bid, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
Representatives for Fox and Blackstone both declined to
comment.
Sinclair's offer values Tribune Media at around $44 per
share, the sources said on Sunday. That would represent a
premium of close to 30 percent of the price of Tribune Media
shares on Feb. 28, the day before Reuters broke the news that
Sinclair had approached Tribune Media to discuss an acquisition.
Tribune Media shares ended trading on Friday at $40.29,
giving it a market capitalization of $3.5 billion.
Negotiations between Sinclair and Tribune Media have not yet
been finalized, and there is still a possibility the deal will
not be reached, the sources cautioned.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Tribune Media declined to
comment. Sinclair did not respond for comment.
Tribune Media has 42 owned or operated broadcast stations,
as well as cable network WGN America, Tribune Studios and
WGN-Radio. Sinclair, which has a market capitalization of $3.36
billion, owns, operates or provides services to 173 television
stations in 81 markets.
Sinclair branched out into cable networks last year when it
bought the Tennis Channel for $350 million.
Tribune Media said last year it was working with financial
advisers Moelis & Co and Guggenheim Securities on a strategic
review. It subsequently sold its media data unit Gracenote to
Nielsen Holdings Plc for $560 million.
Activist investor Starboard Value LP, led by Jeffrey Smith,
cut its stake in March to 4.4 percent from 6.6 percent.
Tribune CEO Peter Liguori, who joined Tribune in 2013,
stepped down in March and a permanent replacement has not yet
been named.
