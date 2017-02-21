UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media

(Adds details, background)
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the
largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that
activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent
stake in the company.
Tribune's shares were up nearly 2.5 percent at $34.54 in
trading after the bell. (bit.ly/2lJwGRe)
Last year, Starboard disclosed a stake in Tronc Inc
, the newspaper business that Tribune spun off in 2014.
Higher programming costs and a challenging advertising
environment have pushed Tribune to rethink its business
strategy.
The company said in November that it was working with its
financial advisers on a strategic review of its assets. Tribune
had hired investment banks Moelis & Co and Guggenheim
Securities as financial advisers early last year.
Tribune sold its media data unit Gracenote to advertising
tracking company Nielsen Holdings Plc for $560 million
in December.
The company could also shed other parts of its business,
Reuters had reported.
Starboard, led by Jeffrey Smith, is known for shaking up
boards and pushing companies into mergers and acquisitions.
The stake would make the hedge fund Tribune's
seventh-largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tribune's Chief Executive Peter Liguori is set to step down
from his role in March.
Up to Tuesday's close, Tribune's stock had risen nearly 30
percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)