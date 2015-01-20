Tribune CFO John Bode to resign

Jan 20 Chicago Tribune publisher Tribune Publishing Co said Chief Financial Officer John Bode would resign.

The company, which also publishes newspapers such as Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun, said Sandra Martin, senior vice president of corporate finance and investor relations would be interim CFO.

Bode, who became CFO in September 2013, will be available as a consultant during the transition as the company looks for a successor. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)