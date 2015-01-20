版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 21:17 BJT

Tribune CFO John Bode to resign

Jan 20 Chicago Tribune publisher Tribune Publishing Co said Chief Financial Officer John Bode would resign.

The company, which also publishes newspapers such as Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun, said Sandra Martin, senior vice president of corporate finance and investor relations would be interim CFO.

Bode, who became CFO in September 2013, will be available as a consultant during the transition as the company looks for a successor. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐