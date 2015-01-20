Tribune CFO John Bode to resign

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Chicago Tribune publisher Tribune Publishing Co said Chief Financial Officer John Bode would resign.
The company, which also publishes newspapers such as Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun, said Sandra Martin, senior vice president of corporate finance and investor relations would be interim CFO.
Bode, who became CFO in September 2013, will be available as a consultant during the transition as the company looks for a successor. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.