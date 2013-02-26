版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 01:59 BJT

Tribune Co hires bankers to sell newspaper assets-CNBC

Feb 26 Tribune Co has hired investment bankers to sell off its newspaper unit, which includes The Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The company has hired Evercore and J.P. Morgan to run an auction for the newspapers, the network said. The company emerged from bankruptcy last year, and was expected to pursue a sale of the newspapers.

Tribune declined to comment on the report.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐