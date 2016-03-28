Tribune Publishing to replace CFO, dismisses auditor

March 28 Tribune Publishing Co said on Monday it will replace its chief financial officer and dismissed its auditor, two weeks after disclosing material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

The publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune named Terry Jimenez as chief financial officer, replacing Sandra Martin, effective April 4. Martin will leave the company on April 15.

Tribune also appointed Ernst & Young as its auditor, in place of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)