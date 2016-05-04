Tribune Publishing says it rejects Gannett's unsolicited takeover bid

NEW YORK May 4 Tribune Publishing Co said on Wednesday its board unanimously rejects Gannett Co Inc's unsolicited takeover offer.

Last month, Gannett made a takeover bid for Tribune at $12.25 per share in cash. In a letter on Wednesday, Tribune told Gannett's management that its takeover bid was "opportunistic" and "the price reflected in the proposal understates the Company's true value and is not in the best interests of our shareholders," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Leslie Adler)