UPDATE 1-Tribune gets $70.5 mln investment from billionaire Soon-Shiong

(Adds details, background)
May 23 Tribune Publishing Co, the owner
of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, said
billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong invested $70.5 million in the
company, becoming its second largest shareholder.
The company also rejected on Monday Gannett Co Inc's
latest takeover offer, but said it would allow the publisher of
USA Today access to some confidential corporate information.
Los Angeles-based Soon-Shiong, through his fund Nant Capital
LLC, will hold about 12.9 percent in Tribune and join the
publisher's board as vice chairman on June 2.
Soon-Shiong, a South African-born surgeon, is part-owner of
the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. He founded two drug
companies, which he sold for a total of $8.6 billion.
Nant Capital has also entered into a standstill agreement
with Tribune, limiting its ability to raise stake in the
publisher.
Reuters reported on Sunday that Tribune was planning to
reject Gannett's offer, valued at $864 million including debt.
Tribune said on Monday that the $15 per share cash offer by
Gannett was not in the best interests of shareholders. Gannett
had raised its offer last week from $12.25 per share.
Oaktree Capital Management LP, a major shareholder of
Tribune, urged the company to form an independent board to
consider the proposal, according to a filing. (bit.ly/22lAILv)
Oaktree owned about 4.7 million shares of Tribune, or 14.8
percent stake, as of May 20, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tribune said it had determined that a committee was not
"appropriate or necessary."
The company's shares were down 8.2 percent at $13.06 in
light premarket trading.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)