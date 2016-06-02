UPDATE 3-Gannett takes heart from Tribune Publishing shareholder vote

(Adds Gannett statement in paragraph 5, Tribune Publishing
By Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Flaherty
June 2 Gannett Co Inc seized on a vote
on board director nominees by Tribune Publishing Co
shareholders on Thursday to claim that the publisher of the Los
Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune should engage with it in
acquisition talks.
Unable to press on with its $864 million bid for Tribune
Publishing, and having missed a deadline to put forward its own
board nominees, Gannett had sought to turn the vote into a
referendum on the Tribune board's handling of its takeover
approach, which was first made on April 12.
The election of Tribune Publishing's eight board director
candidates was not in doubt at Thursday's annual meeting because
they were the only ones being nominated. All of them were
selected to the board, according to the preliminary tally.
Gannett said that, based on the advice of its proxy
solicitor, about 49 percent of the votes cast by shareholders
who are not affiliated with Tribune Publishing's management
withheld their support for the entire slate of Tribune's
director nominees.
"Gannett continues to have faith in the value of all of
Tribune's assets as part of Gannett," it said in a statement on
Thursday. "Our $15.00 per share offer would deliver superior and
certain value for Tribune's owners at a tumultuous time for the
company."
Gannett considers Merrick Media LLC, the investment firm
that owns 16 percent of Tribune Publishing and is led by Tribune
Chairman Michael Ferro, a shareholder affiliated to Tribune
Management.
Tribune Publishing said in a statement late on Thursday:
"While precise results of the vote count are not available at
this time (and Gannett had no reliable basis for the speculative
results it published earlier today), it is clear that all
Tribune directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast."
Some experts suggested that the extent to which Tribune
Publishing shareholders withheld support for the company's board
director nominees, even though not overwhelming, could embolden
Gannett.
"It is difficult to wage a successful 'withhold' campaign,"
said Bruce Goldfarb, president and CEO of Okapi Partners LLC, a
proxy solicitation firm that is not involved in Gannett's
dispute with Tribune Publishing.
"However, in the case of Tribune Publishing, the 'withhold'
ratio was really high," said Goldfarb, cautioning that Gannett
had not disclosed the criteria by which it declared shareholders
to be unaffiliated with Tribune Publishing's management.
Five of eight director nominees received less than 50
percent support, and four of Tribune's largest independent
stockholders withheld support from Tribune's director nominees,
Gannett said in a statement.
NEXT MOVE
Gannett is now waiting for further reaction from Tribune
Publishing and its shareholders before deciding on its next
move, according to people familiar with the matter. The
publisher of USA Today has threatened to walk away if the
outcome of the vote does not sway Tribune Publishing to engage.
Last week, Tribune Publishing offered to sign a
nondisclosure agreement (NDA) with Gannett that would allow the
two sides to share confidential information that could lead to a
deal. However, the two sides have yet to agree on terms of that
NDA, according to the sources.
Gannett last month raised its unsolicited offer for Tribune
Publishing to $15 per share from $12.25. Tribune Publishing
shares declined 1.8 percent to close at $11.38 on Thursday.
Last week, Tribune Publishing accepted a $70.5 million
investment from Los Angeles billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong at
$15 per share, making him its second-largest shareholder and
giving him a seat on its board. His fund, Nant Capital LLC, did
not meet the record date to vote on Thursday.
Oaktree Capital Group LLC, another major shareholder
of Tribune, has been pushing for a deal with Gannett and has
urged the company to form an independent board to consider the
proposal.
CHANGING NAME
Gannett's withhold campaign had failed to win support from
proxy advisory firms, with ISS and Glass Lewis & Co throwing
their support behind Tribune Publishing's directors. While proxy
advisers only offer a recommendation, they can be influential in
guiding institutional shareholders on how to vote in a contested
board election.
Also on Thursday, Tribune Publishing said it would change
its name, as of June 20, to tronc Inc, as part of its rebranding
into "a content curation and monetization company focused on
creating and distributing premium, verified content across all
channels."
The company also said it will be transferring its stock
exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq
Global Select Market on June 20 under the new ticker "TRNC."
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Flaherty in New
York; Additional reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Matthew Lewis)