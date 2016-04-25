版本:
REFILE-Gannett offers to buy Tribune Publishing

(Fixes typo in first paragraph)

April 25 Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, said it offered to buy Tribune Publishing Co for $815 million, including the assumption of debt.

Gannett's offer of $12.25 per share for the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune represents a nearly 63 percent premium to Tribune's Friday closing price. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

