REFILE-Gannett offers to buy Tribune Publishing

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, said it offered to buy Tribune Publishing Co for $815 million, including the assumption of debt.
Gannett's offer of $12.25 per share for the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune represents a nearly 63 percent premium to Tribune's Friday closing price. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.