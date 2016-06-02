Tribune Publishing says its nominees elected to board

June 2 Tribune Publishing Co, owner of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, said on Thursday that all of its nominees were elected to the company's board.

Gannett Co Inc was waiting for Tribune Publishing's shareholders to vote on the company's nominees before making any decision about dropping its bid, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Gannett has repeatedly urged Tribune shareholders to withhold their votes for the company's board members, who have rejected the USA Today publisher's takeover offers. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)