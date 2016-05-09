Tribune Publishing adopts poison pill to stop Gannett

May 9 Newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing Co said on Monday its board had adopted a shareholder rights plan - popularly known as a "poison pill" - in a bid to thwart Gannett Co Inc's unsolicited takeover offer.

The rights will become exercisable after a group buys more than 20 percent of Tribune Publishing's shares.

Gannett, the owner of USA Today, made a takeover bid for Tribune last month at $12.25 per share in cash, valuing the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times at about $815 million. Tribune rejected the offer last week.

