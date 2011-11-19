Chicago Tribune files new reorganization plan

* Tribune files third amended reorganization plan
* Plan aims to address concerns raised by bankruptcy judge
* Company proposal has backing of lenders
CHICAGO, Nov 19 Tribune Co TRBCQ.PK, the
owner of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune newspapers,
has filed a third reorganization plan with the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Delaware as the media company attempts to address
concerns raised by the court last month.
The company said the plan has the backing of its
co-proponents, the Unsecured Creditors Committee, Oaktree
Capital Management, L.P., Angelo, Gordon & Co, L.P., and JP
Morgan Chase Bank, the company said on Friday.
Last month, the court rejected Tribune's plan to end its
three-year stay in bankruptcy as well as a competing plan from
the company's noteholders, but said Tribune's plan had a
stronger creditor backing and suggested that it might offer the
company a way out of bankruptcy.
The amended reorganization plan continues to include a
proposed settlement of around $500 million payable to
noteholders.
It also includes certain modifications based on court
rulings and a proposal that would allow the court to resolve
potential disputes between creditors over amounts to be paid to
various parties without impeding the company's efforts to
emerge from bankruptcy.
The media company is asking for a confirmation hearing in
February of 2012.
Tribune, which also owns more than 20 television stations,
filed for bankruptcy in 2008, one year after financier Sam Zell
led a $13 billion leveraged buyout of the company.
The bankruptcy wiped out the value of the company's notes,
which had a face value of more than $1 billion.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Editing by
Sandra Maler)