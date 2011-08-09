UPDATE 1-Trican's Q2 rises

* Q2 EPS C$0.21 vs C$0.06 year-ago
* Q2 rev rose C$421.7 mln from C$306.3 mln
* Sees 2012 capital budget $678 mln
Aug 8 Canadian oil field services company
Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO) reported second quarter
profit that more than tripled from a year ago, and said its
2012 capital budget is projected to be $678 million.
Trican, which also operates in Russia and North Africa,
posted net income for the quarter of C$30.1 million, or 21
Canadian cents a share, compared with C$8.9 million, or 6
Canadian cents a share last year.
Revenue rose to C$421.7 million from C$306.3 million.
Calgary, Alberta-based Trican's shares, which have gained
more than a third in the last year, closed at C$21.57 on Monday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; editing by Carol
Bishopric)