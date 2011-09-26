UPDATE 1-Trident to cut 22 pct jobs

(Follows alerts)

Sept 26 Chipmaker Trident Microsystems Inc said will cut 22 percent of its workforce as part of its turnaround efforts to help bring it closer to breakeven level.

Trident, which designs, develops and markets integrated circuits for digital television and liquid crystal display, said it will cut 275 jobs and take a charge of $8-$10 million in the third quarter.

The company, which has posted a net loss for fourteen straight quarters, expects the job cuts, along with other cost-cutting measures, to save annual operating costs of about $40-$48 million by the first quarter of 2012.

"We are taking decisive actions to better position Trident for success as we enter 2012, given the current mass production timing of our new design wins and the soft economic environment," said Trident's chief executive officer Bami Bastani.

The stock, which lost two-thirds of its value this year, closed at 59.5 cents on Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)