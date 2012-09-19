版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's changes TriMas outlook to positive

Sept 19 TriMas Company LLC: * Moody's rates TriMas new bank facility ba3; outlook changed to positive * Rpt-moody's rates trimas new bank facility ba3; outlook changed to positive

