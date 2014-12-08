UPDATE 1-TriMas to spin off truck and trailer accessories unit

(Adds details, shares, background)
Dec 8 Engineering products maker TriMas Corp
said it would spin off its truck and trailer accessories
unit, Cequent, into a standalone company.
Cequent, which makes towing products such as brake
controllers, trailer hitches and tow bars, had about $614
million in revenue in the 12 months to Sept. 30.
TriMas said it expected to have a "higher growth and margin
profile" after the spinoff, with margin growth expected to
exceed 15 percent, excluding items.
The Michigan-based company, which recently lowered its
full-year 2014 forecast, said the Cequent businesses would
"continue to face additional margin pressures during the back
half of 2014."
Trimas said it expects third party and legal expenses
related to the spinoff of about $20 million, which will be
incurred over the next several quarters.
Mark Zeffiro, Trimas' chief financial officer, will be the
chief executive of the new company.
TriMas said it expected to complete the tax-free transaction
during the middle of next year.
TriMas' shares rose as much as 4 percent before easing back
to trade up 0.7 percent at $32.14.
