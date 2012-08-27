Trimble to buy privately held software maker for $355 mln

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
Aug 27 Trimble Navigation Ltd agreed to buy privately held TMW Systems Inc, which provides enterprise software to transportation and logistics companies, for $335 million in cash.
Trimble, which makes surveying, mapping, and marine navigation equipment, said the deal will hurt its fourth-quarter adjusted profit by between 1 cent and 3 cents per share, but add to 2013 adjusted earnings by between 12 cents and 14 cents per share.
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing