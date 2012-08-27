Trimble to buy privately held software maker for $355 mln

Aug 27 Trimble Navigation Ltd agreed to buy privately held TMW Systems Inc, which provides enterprise software to transportation and logistics companies, for $335 million in cash.

Trimble, which makes surveying, mapping, and marine navigation equipment, said the deal will hurt its fourth-quarter adjusted profit by between 1 cent and 3 cents per share, but add to 2013 adjusted earnings by between 12 cents and 14 cents per share.