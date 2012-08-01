版本:
Trimble Navigation 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates

Aug 1 Trimble Navigation Ltd's second-quarter profit beat estimates on higher sales from its service and subscription segments.

Revenue at the company, which makes surveying, mapping, and marine navigation equipment, rose 27 percent to $517.6 million.

Net income for the second quarter was flat at $53.7 million. Per-share earnings fell to 42 cents from 43 cents a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 70 cents on revenue of $512 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Trimble Navigation's shares were up at $47.26 in extended trade, after closing at $44.60 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

