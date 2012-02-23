UPDATE 2-Trina Solar posts loss as price drop weighs

* Q4 net EPS loss 93 cents vs Wall St view for 39 cent loss
* Big loss despite strong panel shipments
* German solar incentive cuts, looming U.S. tariff weigh
* Shares slide as much as 10 pct
By Matt Daily
Feb 23 China's Trina Solar Ltd
posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as
strong shipments of solar panels failed to offset steep declines
in prices for renewable energy systems, sending the company's
shares plunging as much as 10 percent.
Solar manufacturers have suffered from a huge oversupply of
equipment on the market, which drove prices for panels down
about 50 percent last year, even as global demand rose.
That price drop has pushed a number of U.S. and European
companies into bankruptcy and prompted others to charge that
Chinese makers such as Trina have dumped supplies on global
market below their production cost.
Trina said it shipped 425 megawatts on panels during the
quarter, far higher than the 320 MW to 350 MW the company had
forecast, but its gross profit margin narrowed to 7.1 percent,
lower than the 10 percent it had expected.
Trina's net loss in the fourth quarter was $65.8 million, or
93 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of
$145.3 million, or $1.87 per share.
That fell well short of the 39-cent-per-share loss analysts
had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"They just put up a massive loss in the quarter despite some
pretty big shipments," said Mark Bachman, analyst at Avian
Securities. "It was profitless growth."
Revenues fell by about 32 percent from a year ago to $436
million.
Trina said it cut its costs for polysilicon, the key
material that turns sunlight into electricity inside solar
panels, to 30 cents per watt from 37 cents in the third quarter.
That figure would continue to drop, the company said, and it
expects to lower its other panel costs to 60 cents per watt by
the end of 2012 from 64 cents currently.
New cuts to solar power incentives in Germany announced on
Thursday also weighed on the company's shares, as market players
expected the market there to shrink sharply this year.
TARIFF THREAT
Chief Financial Officer Terry Wang said on a conference call
that the company was expecting the United States to impose a
tariff on solar equipment imported from China when it announces
a decision next month on a trade complaint.
That complaint, filed last year by SolarWorld USA, the U.S.
arm of SolarWorld AG, and six anonymous companies
contended that China's support of its solar companies breached
global trade rules and that those companies were dumping
equipment in the U.S. market below the cost of production.
Trina took a $3.3 million charge in the quarter for some
December shipments to the United States based on its expectation
that Washington would impose a retroactive tariff of 8 percent.
Many industry executives expect Washington to impose the
tariffs, but analysts expect it to be between 20 and 30 percent.
Trina was trying to shift its production to sites outside of
China to try avoid the tariff, Wang said.
"We actually planned strategically in working with our
partners overseas for outsourcing," he said. "We're right now
still in that process."
Shares of the company were off 8.4 percent to $8.94 per
share on the New York Stock Exchange after hitting a low earlier
in the day at $8.75.