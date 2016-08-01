Trina Solar agrees to be taken private in $1.1 bln deal

Aug 1 Solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd
said it agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium that
includes Chief Executive Jifan Gao, in an all-cash deal valuing
the Chinese company at about $1.1 billion.
The consortium also includes Shanghai Xingsheng Equity
Investment & Management Co Ltd and Shanghai Xingjing Investment
Management Co Ltd, Trina Solar said.
The company had received a go-private proposal in December
from a group comprising its Gao and Shanghai Xingsheng Equity
Investment & Management Co that valued the company at more than
$980 million at the time.
Trina Solar said on Monday that the latest offer was worth
$11.60 per American Depositary share, the same as the offer in
December.
Trina shares were up 28 percent at $10.56 after the deal was
announced.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)