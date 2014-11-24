UPDATE 1-Trina Solar cuts full-year module shipment forecast

(Adds details, background, shares)

Nov 24 Trina Solar Ltd cut its full-year solar module shipment forecast, largely due to the cancellation of a 130 megawatts solar project in Inner Mongolia, sending the company's shares down as much as 5.4 percent premarket.

The company cut its module shipment forecast for 2014 to 3.61-3.66 gigawatts (GW) from 3.6-3.8 GW.

Trina Solar said it expected solar module shipments of 1,045-1,095 megawatts (MW) in the current quarter, compared with the 1,063.8 MW it shipped in the third quarter.

The company said revenue rose 12.5 percent to $616.8 million in the third quarter ended September, largely due to higher demand from Japan and China.

Net profit attributable to Trina Solar rose 16 percent to $11.5 million.

Trina Solar's gross margins rose to 16.7 percent from 15.2 percent a year earlier, helped by increased shipments to the higher-priced Japanese market and the sale of a solar project in the UK.

The company has been pushing into the more profitable business of building solar plants to tackle pricing uncertainties and regulatory concerns over selling solar panels.

Trina Solar reported its first quarterly profit in the third quarter last year after eight straight quarters of losses as global demand for solar panels stabilized.

The company's shares were trading at $10.45 before the bell on Monday.

Up to its Friday's close of $10.93 on the New York Stock Exchange, the stock had lost more than a third of its value in the past 12 months. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)