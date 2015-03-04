Trina Solar quarterly profit falls 31 pct as costs rise

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 Trina Solar Ltd reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a loss on foreign exchange.
Net profit attributable to Trina Solar fell to $10.6 million, or 13 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $15.5 million, or 21 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $705 million.
Total module shipments rose to 1,098.8 megawatts (MW) from 770.1 MW. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.