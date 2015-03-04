版本:
Trina Solar quarterly profit falls 31 pct as costs rise

March 4 Trina Solar Ltd reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a loss on foreign exchange.

Net profit attributable to Trina Solar fell to $10.6 million, or 13 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $15.5 million, or 21 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $705 million.

Total module shipments rose to 1,098.8 megawatts (MW) from 770.1 MW. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

