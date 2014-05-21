Trina Solar posts third straight quarterly profit due to higher prices

May 21 China's Trina Solar Ltd posted its third quarterly profit in a row, helped by higher prices for its solar panels.

The company reported a net profit of $26.5 million, or 37 per American depositary share (ADS), for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $63.7 million, or 90 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 71 percent to $444.8 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)