Trina Solar posts third straight quarterly profit due to higher prices

BRIEF-Actis portfolio company MédiS Group announces acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
May 21 China's Trina Solar Ltd posted its third quarterly profit in a row, helped by higher prices for its solar panels.
The company reported a net profit of $26.5 million, or 37 per American depositary share (ADS), for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $63.7 million, or 90 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 71 percent to $444.8 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the purchase of Banco Panamericano SA shares by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.
* Says encouraged by the pricing trends in the quarter in aviation business