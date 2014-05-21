UPDATE 1-Trina Solar posts first-quarter profit, forecasts higher shipments

* 1st-quarter revenue up 71 pct at $444.8 mln

May 21 China's Trina Solar Ltd reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by better prices for its solar panels, and it forecast higher shipments for the current quarter.

The company's shares rose 8 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Trina, which reported its third straight quarterly profit on Wednesday, said it expects second-quarter panel shipments of 950 megawatts to 1,010 MW, much higher than the 558 MW it shipped in the first quarter.

Solar companies are returning to the black as generous subsidies and rising demand in China and Japan lift them out of a four-year slump caused by weak panel prices.

Rivals Canadian Solar Inc and JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd also posted a first-quarter profit earlier this month, helped by a rise in shipments.

Trina reported a net profit of $26.5 million, or 37 per American depositary share (ADS), for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $63.7 million, or 90 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 71 percent to $444.8 million.

Shipments declined 28 percent from the fourth quarter as it sold less in the European Union because of an agreement on a new minimum import price.

Trina's shares, which closed at $10.36 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, have risen more than 50 percent in the past 12 months. They were at $11.19 before the bell. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)