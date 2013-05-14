版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Trina Solar shares down 7.3 pct premarket after guidance

NEW YORK May 14 Trina Solar Ltd : * Shares down 7.3 percent premarket after guidance
