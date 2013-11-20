版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日

RESEARCH ALERT-Trina Solar: Cowen raises price target

Nov 20 Trina Solar Ltd : * Cowen raises price target to $21 from $10; rating outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
