UPDATE 1-Trina Solar cuts Q2 margin view, shares fall

Aug 2 China-based solar company Trina Solar cut its forecast for second-quarter solar module shipments and gross margins as subsidy cuts in Italy led to an extended slower demand and high industry inventory.

Shares of the company fell 6 percent to $17.25 before the bell on Tuesday.

Trina estimates module shipments to be in the range of 395- 397 megawatts (MW), compared with its earlier view of 430-450 MW.

Gross margin outlook was lowered to 17-17.5 percent from earlier expectation of low-20s.

"While shipment volumes in the second quarter were our highest ever, sales were adversely impacted by extended slower demand and high industry inventory due in part to recently issued regulatory revisions and reduction in solar subsidies in Italy," Trina CEO Jifan Gao said.

However, based on its demand forecast for the second half, Trina backed its full-year expectation of PV module shipments of between 1.75-1.80 gigawatt.

The solar market likely bottomed in the second quarter after pullbacks in solar subsidies in No. 2 solar market Italy stalled development of projects there, creating an oversupply of solar panels in the market and sparking a more than 20 percent drop in prices. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)