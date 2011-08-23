UPDATE 1-Trina Solar Q2 profit down

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
Aug 23 China's Trina Solar Ltd reported a 69 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, as subsidy cuts in Italy hurt the solar panel maker's margins.
"Our sales were affected by end-market financing and high industry inventory due in part to recently-issued regulatory revisions and reduction of solar subsidies in Italy," Chief Executive Jifan Gao said in a statement.
Quarterly net income was $11.8 million, or 17 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with $38.7 million, or 52 cents per ADS, a year ago.
On that basis, Wall Street analysts had been expecting earnings of 42 cents per ADS, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 56 percent to $579.5 million, below analysts' average estimate of $593.92 million.
Earlier this month, Trina cut its outlook for second-quarter shipments and gross margins. The company said it expected module shipments of 395-397 megawatts and gross margins of 17-17.5 percent.
Shares of Trina Solar closed at $12.97 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.