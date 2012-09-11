Trina Solar to cut jobs for reducing costs

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 China-based Trina Solar Ltd said it would cut some jobs and separate its photovoltaic module and systems units to reduce costs.
Many solar companies, including First Solar Inc and LDK Solar Co Ltd are laying off people and reducing production as they grapple with a steep decline in margins.
Weak demand in top market Europe and a rapid expansion in manufacturing capacity created a glut of solar panels, sending prices plunging.
Trina Solar said it was taking initiatives to streamline operations to bring down operating expenses. However, it did not mention the exact number of jobs that would be cut.
The company's shares, which have shed about 35 percent of their value this year, closed at $4.23 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.