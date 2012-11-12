版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一 21:24 BJT

Trina Solar cuts margin, shipments forecast on U.S. dumping duties

Nov 12 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd slashed its forecast for third-quarter shipments and gross margins, days after the United States approved duties on billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China.

The company estimated that gross margins would be between break even and 1.5 percent, lower than its prior outlook of middle-single digits.

Trina Solar faces duties of about 23.75 percent in the United States.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐