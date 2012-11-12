Trina Solar cuts margin, shipments forecast on U.S. dumping duties

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Nov 12 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd slashed its forecast for third-quarter shipments and gross margins, days after the United States approved duties on billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China.
The company estimated that gross margins would be between break even and 1.5 percent, lower than its prior outlook of middle-single digits.
Trina Solar faces duties of about 23.75 percent in the United States.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.