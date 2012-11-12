UPDATE 1-Trina Solar cuts margins estimate on U.S. dumping duties

Nov 12 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd slashed its estimates for third-quarter shipments and gross margins, days after the United States approved duties on billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China.

The approval follows allegations by U.S. companies that Chinese firms have been selling solar cells and panels at unfairly low prices and receiving government subsidies.

The industry has also been hit by a glut of panels that has sent prices crashing, squeezing margins and forcing some European and U.S. companies into bankruptcy.

Trina said on Monday that it now expects gross margin between break-even and 1.5 percent for the quarter ended Sept. 30, lower than its prior outlook of mid-single digits.

The margin estimate includes the impact of a provision for writing down inventory, Trina Solar said.

Trina, which faces duties of about 23.75 percent in the United States, now expects solar module shipments in the third quarter to be between 375 megawatts (MW) and 385 MW, below its previous forecast of 450 MW to 480 MW.

"Our third-quarter sales were adversely impacted by a continued supply-demand imbalance in the global PV industry, high inventory levels and irrational pricing practices by some competitors in the market," Chief Executive Jifan Gao said in a statement.