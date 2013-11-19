BRIEF-Trina Solar reports Q3 earnings per ADS $0.14

Nov 19 Trina Solar Ltd :
* Announces third quarter 2013 results
* Q3 revenue $548.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $472.9 million
* Solar module shipments were approximately 775 mw during the
third quarter of
2013, an increase of 19.8% from the second quarter
* Q3 earnings per ads $0.14
* Qtrly gross margin was 15.2%, compared to 11.6% in the second
quarter of 2013
* Says during the fourth quarter of 2013, the company expects
to ship between
760 mw to 790 mw of pv modules
* Says revises its previous FY pv module shipment guidance of
between 2.3 gw
and 2.4 gw to 2.58 gw and 2.62 gw
* Overall gross margin for the fourth quarter will be in the
mid-teens in
percentage terms
* Says Q3 module shipments exceeded high end of expectations by
almost 100 mw,
driven by strong demand across most of key markets
* Says had a foreign currency exchange gain of $8.0 million in
the third
quarter of 2013
