Lower prices keep Trina Solar in the red

Feb 26 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd reported its sixth straight quarterly loss with no end in sight to a slump in panel prices.

The company's net loss widened to $87.2 million, or $1.23 per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter from $65.8 million, or 93 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 31 percent to $302.7 million.