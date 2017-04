Aug 20 China-based Trina Solar Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss as it shipped more solar panels to newer markets such as Japan, China and India.

The company's net loss narrowed to $33.7 million, or 47 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the quarter ended June 30, from $92.1 million, or $1.30 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $440.7 million.