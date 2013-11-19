UPDATE 2-China's Trina Solar posts first profit in nine quarters

* Third-quarter profit $0.14/ADS vs year-ago loss $0.81

* Company raises 2013 shipment forecast to 2.58-2.62 GW from 2.3-2.4

* Shares rise 10 pct

Nov 19 Trina Solar Ltd swung to a profit after eight straight quarters of losses, highlighting a broad recovery in the solar industry as panel prices steady after a four-year decline.

Trina shares rose nearly 10 percent to $17.74 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Solar companies such as Trina, Canadian Solar Inc and JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd are becoming profitable again after a downturn caused by excess manufacturing supply in China and the withdrawal of European consumer subsidies.

Robust demand from China and Japan contributed to Trina's return to the black.

The company's panel shipments more than doubled to 775 megawatts (MW) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

China plans to nearly quadruple installed solar power capacity to 35 gigawatts (GW) by 2015, while Japan is boosting support for renewable energy as it seeks to cut its reliance on nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster.

Trina, like its rivals, is increasing its exposure to China, Japan, North America, the United Kingdom and other solar markets to cut its dependence on the European Union, which has imposed anti-subsidy tariffs on solar panels made in China.

"It's good that Trina managed to eke out profitability, but its overweight (exposure) to the Chinese markets certainly reduces room for margins to expand," said Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov. Panel prices in China are about 10-15 percent lower than in Western countries, he said.

However, a company executive said on a post-earnings conference call that average selling prices in China were improving and moving closer to those in higher-priced markets.

China is expected to account for 26-30 percent of Trina's shipments in 2013, double the 13 percent it made up last year, a slide in a company presentation showed.

Trina said it now expected to ship a total of 2.58-2.62 GW of panels this year, up from its previous forecast of 2.3-2.4 GW. It expects to ship between 760 MW and 790 MW in the current quarter alone.

Trina, which like its rivals is moving into the more profitable business of developing solar farms, said it was in talks with potential buyers for its 50-MW solar power plant in Gansu in Western China.

The company aims to complete an average 100MW-200MW of projects in each quarter of 2014, an executive said on the call.

"NO NEAR-TERM IMPROVEMENT"

Trina said gross margins in the current quarter would be in the mid-teens in percentage terms. The company is buying wafers and cells from third parties to make solar panels, as demand exceeds its manufacturing capacity.

The company's gross margin was 15.2 percent in the third quarter, compared with 0.8 percent a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter outlook indicated there would be no additional near-term improvement in margins and shipments, Molchanov said.

Trina said its manufacturing costs fell in the latest quarter due to improved supply chain controls, increased use of in-house manufacturing and improvements in manufacturing processes.

The company has 2.4 GW of panel production capacity and 2.4 GW of cell manufacturing capacity.

Trina is looking to expand its manufacturing capacity through acquisitions to cater to an expected increase in demand next year, an executive said on the call.

The company posted a net profit of $9.9 million, or 14 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the quarter compared with a net loss of $57.5 million, or 81 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 84 percent to $548.4 million.

Trina's shares were up 4.6 percent at $16.94 at mid-morning. The company's stock had risen nearly four-fold this year up to Monday's close on the New York Stock Exchange.

Canadian Solar Inc, most of whose manufacturing operations are in China, reported a profit last week, after eight quarters of losses. JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd posted its second straight quarterly profit on Monday.