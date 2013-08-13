版本:
Trina Solar to supply panels to Sempra Energy's Nevada project

Aug 13 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said it would supply 1.1 million solar panels to Sempra Energy's 345-megawatt (MW) Copper Mountain Solar 3 project in Nevada.

Trina Solar's bigger rival, U.S.-based First Solar Inc , had earlier clinched deals to supply panels to two other solar plants developed by Sempra Energy -- 150-MW Copper Mountain 2 and 58-MW Copper Mountain 1.

Trina Solar did not specify how much revenue the deal would generate.

China-made solar panels sell at an average of about 66 cents per watt, according to industry estimates.

Shares of Trina Solar were up 5 percent before the bell. They closed at $7.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
