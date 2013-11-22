版本:
BRIEF-TrinCan Capital agrees to make offer to acquire Markinch Resources

Nov 21 TrinCan Capital Corp : * Agrees to make offer to acquire markinch resources inc * Total value of offer for all of outstanding markinch shares is about $5.6

million * To acquire all of outstanding common shares of markinch on the basis of 2.5

common shares of TrinCan per markinch share * Says burkhard franz will continue as chairman and CEO of TrinCan * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
