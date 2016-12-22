Atairos to become Trinet Group's largest shareholder

Dec 22 Private company Atairos Group Inc said on
Thursday it would buy a stake of about 26 percent in human
resources services provider Trinet Group Inc from
investment firm General Atlantic LLC, becoming the largest
shareholder.
Atairos would buy about 17.7 million of Trinet's shares at
$25 per share, increasing its ownership to about 28 percent, the
companies said.
Trinet will not issue new shares and will not receive any
proceeds related to the deal.
Atairos is an independent, privately owned company focused
on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a wide range of
industries.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina
D'Couto)