Cloud-based payroll processor TriNet prices IPO at $16 per share

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
March 26 Cloud-based payroll processor TriNet Group Inc said it priced its initial public offering at $16 per share, valuing the company at about $1.09 billion.
Backed by private equity firm General Atlantic LLC, TriNet's expected offering of 15 million shares would raise about $240 million at that price, which is at the mid-point of its planned $15-$17 price range.
The company's shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "TNET." (Reporting by Avik Das and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.