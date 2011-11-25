UPDATE 1-Trinidad gov't faces skepticism over 'death plot'

* Critics clamor for more details about plot, arrests
By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, Nov 25 Trinidad and Tobago's
prime minister came under public pressure on Friday to reveal
more details of an alleged death plot against her that she
blamed on criminals fighting back against a government
crackdown.
On TV and radio talk shows and newspaper blogs, many
citizens of the twin-island Caribbean gas and oil producer were
expressing skepticism about the assassination plot, which Prime
Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced on Thursday had been
uncovered against her and several of her ministers.
Police said nearly a dozen people had been arrested,
including members of the army and police, but authorities have
not given more details, citing the need to maintain security in
operations to dismantle the plot. [ID:nN1E7AN0SK]
Persad-Bissessar, a former attorney general who won May
2010 elections, placed the blame for the national security
alert on criminals linked to the drugs trade. She said they
were resisting a state of emergency declared in August to stem
a surge in murders, violent crime and gang activity.
"We are hurting them in their pockets ... We are flushing
them out," said Persad-Bissessar, the first woman prime
minister of the multiracial country of 1.3 million people.
The Caribbean state, the top supplier of liquefied natural
gas to the United States, has experienced a spike in murders
blamed on drug trafficking and related turf wars. Lying just
off Venezuela, it is a trans-shipment point for South American
cocaine headed to Europe and the United States.
Persad-Bissessar's government has been struggling to revive
a faltering, largely energy dependent economy and to attract
fresh foreign investors, especially in the oil and gas sector
where new capital is needed to boost waning reserves.
Many citizens expressed doubts about the announced
assassination plot, suggesting the premier and her government
might be seeking to bolster sagging political support and win
sympathy in Trinidad's rough-and-tumble local politics.
"They called a state of emergency, they disrupted lives,
took away some of our freedoms and we have not yet been given a
single credible reason why the government took such drastic
action. The government has lost credibility in my eyes," said
Shelly Duncan, a 34-year old graphic artist.
"I haven't heard any details except some people have been
arrested," said Ann Mohammed, a 46-year-old housewife. "Have
they been charged? Have guns been found?"
The streets of the capital Port of Spain were calm on
Friday with businesses, schools and offices all open. Some
additional security was visible around government facilities.
Operations were unaffected at Trinidad and Tobago's LNG gas
export plant on Friday, despite the high security alert.
"Operations are running as normal," a spokesman for operator
Atlantic LNG said. "We continue to monitor the situation."
Trinidad and Tobago is expected to export 136 billion cubic
feet of LNG to the United States this year, about 39 percent of
all U.S. LNG imports, according to Waterborne Energy analysts.
UK RECOMMENDS "EXTRA VIGILANCE" BY VISITORS
Britain's Foreign Office updated its travel summary for
Trinidad and Tobago, urging visitors to "exercise extra
vigilance during this heightened state of alert."
The last state of emergency was imposed in Trinidad and
Tobago in July 1990 when members of a local extremist Muslim
group, Jamaat al Muslimeen, staged a coup attempt.
The latest reported security threat came just a week after
Trinidad hosted an Organization of American States (OAS)
conference of regional security ministers, including U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder.
With journalists and citizens clamoring for more details,
local security officials were on the defensive.
"It is in the national security interest to keep those
details close to our chests," Police Commissioner Dwayne Gibbs
said when the threat was announced on Thursday. "We all
expressed that there is a threat and if you choose not to
believe that then I guess that is your prerogative," he added.
Analysts said the security scare, coming on top of the
crime-related state of emergency declared in August, would not
help Trinidad and Tobago's efforts to ride out turbulent
international economic conditions that are squeezing more
vulnerable island economies of the Caribbean.
"It's not investor-friendly to have this continued state of
emergency and reports of an assassination plot," said
independent economic analyst and senator Rolf Balgobin.
Political analyst Bishnu Ragoonath said the government
would regain public confidence if it released more specifics.
"The opposition is also pronouncing this to be a hoax and
that in itself is a challenge for the government," said
Ragoonath, who lectures at the University of the West Indies.
The state of emergency suspends some constitutional
guarantees and gives police sweeping arrest powers. The
government has announced more than 7,000 arrests since August.
