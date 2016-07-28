Trinidad & Tobago sets IPTs on 10-year bond

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
NEW YORK, July 28 (IFR) - Trinidad & Tobago has set initial price thoughts of high 4% area on a new 10-year US dollar bond for pricing later on Thursday, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Baa3 by Moody's and A- by S&P, met investors earlier this week via Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production