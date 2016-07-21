Trinidad & Tobago to start bond roadshow next week: lead

NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Trinidad & Tobago has hired Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a potential 10-year US dollar bond offering, one of the banks managing the deal told IFR on Thursday.

The fixed-income investor meetings will begin on Monday in Los Angeles and London. Further meetings will take place in New York and London on Tuesday and New York and Boston on Wednesday.

The country is rated Baa3 by Moody's and A- by S&P.

