Activist investor ValueAct takes stake in railcar maker Trinity

July 29 Jeff Ubben-run activist investor
ValueAct Capital Management LP has reported a 6.8 percent stake
in U.S. railcar maker Trinity Industries Inc, becoming
its second-biggest shareholder.
ValueAct Capital Master Fund LP, a fund of ValueAct Capital
Management, said it purchased Trinity's securities, as of July
18, based on the belief that they were "undervalued" and
"represented an attractive investment opportunity". (bit.ly/2aBUdzc)
The fund also said it intended to hold talks with Trinity's
management and board to "discuss ways to enhance shareholder
value", by suggesting a possible change in board composition.
ValueAct said it would also have discussions on the
company's business strategy, executive compensation and
corporate governance.
Up to Thursday's close, the company's stock had fallen about
13 percent this year, compared with an about 11 percent increase
in the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials index.
Trinity's shares were up 5 percent at $22.00 in premarket
trading on Friday.
The company reported a 29 percent decline in revenue for the
second quarter ended June 30, hurt by lower railcar deliveries.
Vanguard Group Inc was Trinity's biggest shareholder as of
March 31, with an 8.51 percent ownership, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
