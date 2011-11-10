UPDATE 1-Trinity Mirror Sunday titles boost Q3

* Revenues in line with the same period in 2010
* Boosted by News of the World closure
LONDON Nov 10 British newspaper publisher
Trinity Mirror expects to perform slightly better than
the market expects this year thanks to better circulation and
revenues at its Sunday titles following the closure of Rupert
Murdoch's News of the World.
The publisher of the popular Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror
tabloids said on Thursday its revenues in the 17 weeks to
end-October were in line with the same period in 2010, and it
had seen an improvement in the rate of decline of ad sales.
"The Board expects increased circulation volumes and
revenues of our Sunday titles will help deliver performance
marginally ahead of the top end of the current range of market
expectations in 2011," the company said in a statement.
Trinity Mirror said, however, the trading environment
remained challenging and that it expected advertising markets to
show year on year declines and month on month volatility for the
rest of 2011 and into 2012.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Paul Sandle)