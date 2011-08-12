UPDATE 2-NOTW closure helps Trinity Mirror but outlook tough

* July circulation revenue up 2 percent after NOTW closure

* Advertising revenues down 11 percent in H1 and July

* Cost-saving target for 2011 increased to 25 million pounds

* Shares up 12.4 percent

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 Trinity Mirror said it did not yet know the impact of an editorial review implemented after a phone-hacking scandal at the News of the World but said its sales had benefited from the closure of the rival tabloid.

The British newspaper publisher said group circulation revenues were up 2 percent in July with national titles up 4 percent, after a 5.4 percent decline in group circulation revenues in the first half.

"Following the closure of the News of the World we undertook a range of publishing and marketing activities to maximise our share of the Sunday newspaper market," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The early results of this activity are highly encouraging with an increase in both volume and revenue of each of our six Sunday newspaper titles, particularly so for our three national titles," it said.

But Trinity Mirror said the economic environment was much weaker than it had anticipated, with public sector advertising down 24 percent in the first half of the year, and the impact of government cuts being felt across all advertising categories.

At 0709 GMT, Trinity Mirror shares were up 12.4 percent.

The publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror announced an extra 10 million pounds ($16 million) of structural cost cuts, taking its 2011 target to 25 million, saying this would help it meet its expectations for the full year.

The News of the World Sunday tabloid, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , shut down in July after the news broke that journalists at the newspaper had listened to the voicemails of murder victims as well as celebrities.

Trinity Mirror also faces questions about its own newsgathering practices, as it prepares to defend itself against claims that it also hacked phones to obtain stories, the very charge that led to the axing of the News of the World (NOTW).

It has launched a review of its editorial controls and procedures, and said on Friday it was too early to judge the impact that this, or a wider judge-led review of British media, would have on its business.

Lawyer Mark Lewis, who is representing dozens of claimants against the NOTW, including the family of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler, told Reuters he would soon launch three or four cases against Trinity Mirror.

Heather Mills, the ex-wife of former Beatle Paul McCartney, has claimed that her phone was hacked by a Trinity Mirror journalist, and McCartney has said he plans to talk to police.

Ex-Mirror editor Piers Morgan, now a U.S. chat show host, wrote in a 2006 column that he had listened to one of Mills's phone messages from McCartney. He has since said repeatedly that he has never hacked a phone or told anyone to do so.

In the first half, Trinity Mirror's underlying revenue, excluding the contribution from the acquisition of Guardian Media Group's regional media business, fell 7 percent to 371 million pounds, in line with market forecasts.

Operating profit fell 24 percent to 47 million pounds, also in line with expectations.

Advertising revenue fell 11 percent in the first half and continued to fall at the same rate in July, with a 15 percent fall at the national titles and 9 percent at the regionals.

But improved circulation revenue in July led to a slowing of overall revenue decline to 3 percent.

Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGOa.L), which publishes Britain's best-selling mid-market tabloids, reported a slowing decline in its advertising revenue in July but said the market remained weak, reflecting a fragile UK economy. ($1=.6147 Pound s ) (Editing by Mike Nesbit)