Trinity Mirror profit drops on higher investments

* 2011 operating profit down 15 pct, sales down 2 pct
* Q1 sales seen down 3 percent, Sunday Sun adds volatility
* New 110 million-pound bank facility until 2015
LONDON, March 15 British newspaper
publisher Trinity Mirror reported a 15 percent drop in operating
profit for 2011 on Thursday as newsprint prices rose and it
invested more in a new digital platform as its readers move
online.
The publisher of the Daily Mirror and a host of regional
titles said adjusted operating profit was 104 million pounds
($163 million), while revenue fell 2 percent to 747 million
pounds. The figures were broadly in line with expectations.
Trinity Mirror said it expected group sales to fall by 3
percent this quarter as advertising revenue would decline by 12
percent, only partially offset by other revenue streams.
"Advertising markets are expected to remain challenging,
showing year-on-year declines and month-on-month volatility
during 2012," it said in a statement.
The company said the launch of News Corp's Sunday
tabloid, Rupert Murdoch's new Sunday Sun, would add volatility,
with an expected 1 percent decline in Trinity Mirror's March
national circulation after increases in January and February.
The company also announced a new 110 million-pound bank
facility committed until Aug. 2015, and said it was entering the
daily deals market with a new brand, "happli".