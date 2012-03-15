Trinity Mirror sales fall, trend seen continuing

LONDON, March 15 Trinity Mirror PLC :
* Group revenue lower at £746.6 million with operating profit
lower at £104.5 million
* New £110 million bank facility through to August 2015; agreed
reduced pension funding obligations for next 3 years
* Will seek opportunities to grow the business, both
organically and through acquisition
* Initial impact of organic investment will be to reduce
profitability in the short-term
* Developing paid for e-editions for tablet devices for daily
mirror, daily record and key metropolitan brands
* Launching into the daily deals market, to invest £10 million
over next 2 yrs
* In the first quarter of 2012, group revenues are expected to
fall by 3% year on year
* Advertising revenues declining by 12% in Q1
* 2012 circulation revenues will be volatile with the impact of
the launch of the new Sunday sun
* Ad markets are expected to remain challenging, showing year
on year declines and month on month volatility