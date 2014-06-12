Shares of plastic maker Trinseo rise 9 pct in market debut

June 12 Shares of Trinseo SA, a plastic and polymers maker backed by Bain Capital, rose as much as 9 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at up to $981 million.

Trinseo raised about $190 million from the offering of 10 million shares, which were priced at $19 per share, at the high end of expected range of $17-$19 per share.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company sold all the shares in the offering.

Trinseo's products are used to make containers and bottles to package food items and medicines, among others.

The company's shares opened at $20.65 and touched a high of $20.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)