TripAdvisor plugs Deliveroo food ordering into its travel listings
2017年7月11日

TripAdvisor plugs Deliveroo food ordering into its travel listings

Eric Auchard

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc has partnered with Deliveroo to incorporate the delivery firm's food ordering service into the travel site's listings across 12 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, both companies said on Tuesday.

Consumers can use TripAdvisor smartphone or computer apps to order food from more than 20,000 restaurant partners of Deliveroo in some 140 cities from Britain to Germany to Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

U.S-based TripAdvisor combines listings for 7 million hotels, flights, attractions and restaurants with more than 500 million user reviews in 49 countries.

TripAdvisor had 390 million average monthly visitors across its network as of December, according to web audience measurement firm Comscore.

Deliveroo is a privately held London-based start-up which has raised $475 million in five venture capital rounds. It competes in the premium food delivery market with rivals such as Foodora, a unit of Berlin-based Delivery Hero.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Edmund Blair

